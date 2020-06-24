Global  

Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again' to re-release in coronavirus-free New Zealand

DNA Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram page and announced that 'Golmaal Again' will be re-released in COVID-19 free New Zealand.
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: 'Golmaal Again' first Hindi film to re- release in New Zealand post-COVID

'Golmaal Again' first Hindi film to re- release in New Zealand post-COVID 01:22

 The 2017 comedy film "Golmaal Again" will be the first Bollywood film to get a re-release in New Zealand

