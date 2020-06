David Luiz agrees to 1-year contract extension with Arsenal Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender David Luiz has agreed to a contract extension for the 2020-21 season, the Premier League club said Wednesday. The 33-year-old Brazil center back joined Arsenal on a one-year contract from Chelsea last year. "David is a really important player for us," Arsenal technical director Edu said. "He has played most […]