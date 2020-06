Govt to provide 2% interest subsidy to ‘Shishu’ borrowers under Mudra Yojna Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The government on Wednesday decided to provide 2% interest subvention to borrowers under the ‘Shishu’ category of the flagship Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Y 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this