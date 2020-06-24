Germany bans single-use plastic straws, food containers



Related videos from verified sources How to wrap gifts with fabric



Learning how to wrap gifts with fabric will not only help to eliminate Sellotape, single-use wrapping paper and plastic ribbons from your home (and, more importantly, from landfill), it will also add a.. Credit: Country Living Duration: 03:52 Published 5 days ago Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. He said, "We have to revive the historical excellence of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago Anywhere Learning: Science and Slime!



(Grades K-5): Use science to make slime! Get ready for some fun experiments including creating slime and elephant’s toothpaste. You’ll also find out why these cool experiments do what they.. Credit: KDRV Published on May 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources German Cabinet agrees to ban sale of single-use plastic items Germany is banning the sale of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds and food containers, bringing it in line with a European Union directive intended to reduce...

Belfast Telegraph 9 hours ago





Tweets about this