Germany bans single-use plastic straws, food containers

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is banning the sale of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds and food containers, bringing it in line with a European Union directive intended to reduce the amount of plastic garbage that pollutes the environment. The Cabinet agreed Wednesday to end the sale of plastics including single-use cutlery, plates, stirring sticks and […]
