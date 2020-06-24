Global  

Prosecutors accuse Barr and Justice Department of politicizing investigations

WorldNews Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Prosecutors accuse Barr and Justice Department of politicizing investigations(CNN)Two prosecutors in the Justice Department will ratchet up the criticism of Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday with remarkable congressional testimony accusing senior Justice Department officials of politicizing DOJ investigations and the sentencing of a friend of President Donald Trump. Aaron Zelinsky, a prosecutor on former special counsel Robert Mueller's team, plans to testify that the sentencing recommendation for Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was watered down due to political pressure from the "highest levels" of the Justice Department, according to Zelinsky's prepared remarked released Tuesday. Zelinsky, who now works in the...
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case

DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case 00:43

 Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior leadership improperly interfered in Stone's sentencing recommendation for political...

