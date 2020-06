Miley Cyrus opens up about being 6 months sober Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

has opened up about being six months sober in the wake of a serious vocal chord surgery she had to have last year. The singer and ‘Black Mirror’ actress said she was on vocal rest for an entire month and had to communicate via a whiteboard. “It’s been really important for me over the last... Miley Cyrus has opened up about being six months sober in the wake of a serious vocal chord surgery she had to have last year. The singer and ‘Black Mirror’ actress said she was on vocal rest for an entire month and had to communicate via a whiteboard. “It’s been really important for me over the last... 👓 View full article