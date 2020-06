Iran says it's ready for talks if US apologizes over nuclear pact Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Iran would be open to talks with the United States if Washington apologizes for exiting a 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Iran would be open to talks with the United States if Washington apologizes for exiting a 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Tehran , Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday, cautioning that US calls for discussions were insincere. ...... 👓 View full article