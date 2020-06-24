J&J loses bid to overturn baby powder verdict, but damages cut to $2.12 billion Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday rejected Johnson & Johnson’s bid to throw out a jury verdict in favour of women who blamed their ovarian cancer on its baby powder and other talc products, but reduced damages by more than half, to $2.12 billion. The Missouri Court of Appeals lowered the original $4.69 billion verdict from July 2018 after dismissing claims by some of the 22 women and their families who had sued. But it said the plaintiffs had proven that J &J and an... 👓 View full article

