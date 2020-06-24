Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci warns of disturbing trend as Trump ignores viral surge

WorldNews Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Fauci warns of disturbing trend as Trump ignores viral surge(CNN)President Donald Trump's top health advisers say that the coronavirus pandemic has driven America to its knees amid a disturbing surge in cases. But Trump is ignoring the new danger, instead using the worst domestic crisis in decades as a racist punchline. Political mismanagement of the situation, the glaring lack of a national strategy and the nation's exhausting, inconclusive struggle with the coronavirus was reflected Tuesday in three key developments. Fully half of US states are now seeing rising cases of the disease with the situation especially acute in Texas, Florida and Arizona, which embraced aggressive reopening programs. The European Union, which has been more successful than...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Fauci: 'We're now seeing a disturbing surge of infections'

Fauci: 'We're now seeing a disturbing surge of infections' 01:47

 America's top infectious disease expert explained there had been an 'increase of community spread'.

Related videos from verified sources

Fauci sees 'disturbing' surge in virus cases [Video]

Fauci sees 'disturbing' surge in virus cases

[NFA] Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said he was seeing a disturbing surge in new coronavirus cases in several states, pointing to community spread as one reason..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:21Published

Tweets about this