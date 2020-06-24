Global  

Tennis world slams 'foolish' Novak Djokovic after positive coronavirus test

Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Tennis world slams 'foolish' Novak Djokovic after positive coronavirus testThe tennis community have come down hard on men's world number one Novak Djokovic, following the revelation that he'd tested positive for Covid-19. Your playlist will load after this ad The world tennis number one is just the latest player confirmed to have the virus. Source: Breakfast Djokovic, 33, was overnight confirmed to have returned a positive coronavirus test, following a tournament that he organised in his native Serbia. He follows the likes of Gregor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and...
News video: Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:37

 The number one tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19

