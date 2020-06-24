Tennis world slams 'foolish' Novak Djokovic after positive coronavirus test Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The tennis community have come down hard on men's world number one The tennis community have come down hard on men's world number one Novak Djokovic , following the revelation that he'd tested positive for Covid-19 . Your playlist will load after this ad The world tennis number one is just the latest player confirmed to have the virus. Source: Breakfast Djokovic, 33, was overnight confirmed to have returned a positive coronavirus test, following a tournament that he organised in his native Serbia . He follows the likes of Gregor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and... 👓 View full article

