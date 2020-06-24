|
US agency probes touch-screen failures in Tesla Model S
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail have drawn the attention of U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that it’s investigating failures in the 2012 through 2015 Tesla Model S. Documents posted Wednesday say the agency has received 11 complaints about the screens over the […]
