'Batman' director Joel Schumacher dies of cancer at 80
2 hours ago) Jim Carrey remembered 'Batman' director Joel Schumacher
Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s. His third film, 'St. Elmo's Fire' was a hit. It brought together some of the most popular actors...
Seal ‘owes his career’ to Joel Schumacher
Singer Seal has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaker Joel Schumacher, after he used his track Kiss From a Rose over the end credits of Batman Forever.
Matthew McConaughey pays tribute to Joel Schumacher
Matthew McConaughey has paid tribute to the late director Joel Schumacher, who has died aged 80, admitting his career wouldn't have been as successful if it wasn't for the filmmaker.
