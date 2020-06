Related videos from verified sources Poudre School District Votes To Keep School Resource Officers



The Poudre School District votes to keep contract with Fort Collins Police. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:27 Published 9 hours ago Parents Demand Answers From San Ramon Valley School District Over Spending Priorities



The San Ramon Valley Unified School District came under fire when board members voted to give their top administrators a raise at the end of May. Now, parents out protesting again on Tuesday, saying.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:44 Published 11 hours ago School districts tap communities for insight on reopening



School districts are now turning to community groups to determine how to reopen in the fall. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:08 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this