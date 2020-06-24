Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George R.R. Martin hopes Winds of Winter will be finished next year but there’s "a long way to go"

WorldNews Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
George R.R. Martin hopes Winds of Winter will be finished next year but there’s a long way to goThe world may have undergone several major shifts in recent months but one thing remains eternal: George R.R. Martin is still writing Winds of Winter. The sixth (and penultimate) book in the Song of Ice and Fire series still doesn’t have a set release date, though the author has given a major update on how it’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Council clutter up pavement with giant ugly plant pots [Video]

Council clutter up pavement with giant ugly plant pots

Barmy town hall chiefs have been blasted for endangering pedestrians by cluttering up a pavement- with a gigantic PLANT POT. Residents living in the King's Heath area of Birmingham have branded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:06Published
Jake Paul faces criminal charges after being caught on camera with looters [Video]

Jake Paul faces criminal charges after being caught on camera with looters

YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly .after several videos showed him at an Arizona mall while it was being looted and vandalized.The 23-year-old internet..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published
Fishermen find horn from first animals ever recorded extinct [Video]

Fishermen find horn from first animals ever recorded extinct

Fishermen have found a horn from the first animals ever recorded extinct - which experts believe might be over 5,000 years old. Brothers Martin and Richard Morgan discovered the 70cm (27in)..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

George RR Martin shares update on The Winds of Winter progress: 'It's going to be a huge book'

 Author said he'd finished a number of chapters in a matter of weeks, but still has 'a long way to go'
Independent


Tweets about this