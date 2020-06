IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in face of virus Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago. The IMF predicts that the global economy will shrink 4.9% this year, significantly worse than the 3% drop it had […] 👓 View full article

