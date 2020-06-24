Global  

Miley Cyrus opens up about sobriety journey, says she's been 'sober sober' for six months

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020
During an apperance on the Variety and iHeart podcast "The Big Ticket," singer Miley Cyrus talked about living "sober sober" for the past six months.
 Miley Curys told Variety she quit drinking before having her vocal cord surgery in the fall of 2019. According to the HuffPost, she decided to remain sober after the procedure. Cyrus said she’s done research on her family history to try and understand why she is a certain way. The singer said...

