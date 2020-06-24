GNC files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy protection, Ugg in demand Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Wednesday related to the national and global response, the work place and the spread of the virus. ________________________ TRAVEL: — U.S. gasoline consumption is more than halfway back to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to the Oil Price […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published 45 seconds ago GNC Files For Bankruptcy 00:32 Business Insider reports that GNC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Tuesday night. It will close between 800 and 1,200 stores as part of the restructuring process. GNC blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for creating "a situation where we were unable to accomplish our refinancing." GNC has...

Tweets about this