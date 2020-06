Covid-19: Mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine order rolled back in Delhi| Oneindia News



The mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order, issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, for every Covid-19 case in Delhi was withdrawn on Saturday evening, a day after it blew up into a.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:54 Published 4 days ago

Charlie Daniels discusses his new "quarantine" video plus his support for U.S. military veterans



Charlie Daniels discusses his new "quarantine" video plus his support for U.S. military veterans Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 5 days ago