Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling that the Justice Department’s decision to abandon the case against Flynn settles the […]
