Jamaal Bowman moves closer to upsetting 16-term congressman Eliot Engel



Related news from verified sources Engel falls behind insurgent left-wing challenger in preliminary results, as Ocasio-Cortez wins primary Longtime New York Rep. Eliot Engel, who was first elected in 1988 and rose to become one of the most powerful Democrats in the House, is substantially trailing...

FOXNews.com 10 hours ago



Hillary Clinton endorses Eliot Engel, pro-Israel congressman facing tough primary challenge 16-term elected official in fierce race against the more left-wing Jamaal Bowman, endorsed by Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The New York Times

Haaretz 1 week ago





Tweets about this