Eliot Engel
Jamaal Bowman moves closer to upsetting 16-term congressman Eliot Engel
Jamaal Bowman moves closer to upsetting 16-term congressman Eliot Engel
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (
25 minutes ago
)
Engel has been in office since 1989.
Engel falls behind insurgent left-wing challenger in preliminary results, as Ocasio-Cortez wins primary
Longtime New York Rep. Eliot Engel, who was first elected in 1988 and rose to become one of the most powerful Democrats in the House, is substantially trailing...
FOXNews.com
10 hours ago
Hillary Clinton endorses Eliot Engel, pro-Israel congressman facing tough primary challenge
16-term elected official in fierce race against the more left-wing Jamaal Bowman, endorsed by Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The New York Times
Haaretz
1 week ago
