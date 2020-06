McLaren set to secure Bahraini bank loan to solve cash-flow problems Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

McLaren is poised to secure a loan from the National Bank of Bahrain to solve its cash-flow problems, BBC Sport has learned. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this #StatesMan™ RT @BBCSport: McLaren is poised to secure a loan from a Bahraini bank to solve its cash-flow problems. More: https://t.co/7BGdvTVNkL https… 48 minutes ago BBC Sport McLaren is poised to secure a loan from a Bahraini bank to solve its cash-flow problems. More:… https://t.co/xN8ZaFWGCC 1 hour ago WhiteRoseAccountants New post: Coronavirus: McLaren in talks to secure Bahraini bank loan https://t.co/1hjx7D2t6E 3 hours ago WhiteRoseAccountants New post: Coronavirus: McLaren in talks to secure Bahraini bank loan https://t.co/Qv4WscLTsP 3 hours ago F1_Addict RT @MarkKleinmanSky: Exclusive: McLaren Group, the supercar-maker and F1 team-owner, is in talks to secure a loan of more than £150m from t… 4 hours ago Grumpypeet RT @SkyNewsBiz: Coronavirus: McLaren in talks to secure Bahraini bank loan https://t.co/7dxRNtdXoO 4 hours ago Mark Kleinman Exclusive: McLaren Group, the supercar-maker and F1 team-owner, is in talks to secure a loan of more than £150m fro… https://t.co/PuqwnriK2H 4 hours ago BCABA Network Coronavirus: McLaren in talks to secure Bahraini bank loan https://t.co/ng6VKNESrl https://t.co/t2v8k1b7YJ 4 hours ago