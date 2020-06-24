Kosovo president, 9 ex-fighters indicted for war crimes Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo's president and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs Albanians and Roma during and after Kosovo's 1998-99 independence war with Serbia . A statement from a prosecutor of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers issued Wednesday said President Hashim Thaci and the others suspects "are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders" of political opponents and Kosovar Albanian, Serb and...


