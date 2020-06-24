Global  

Biden Takes Dominant Lead as Voters Reject Trump on Virus and Race

WorldNews Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Biden Takes Dominant Lead as Voters Reject Trump on Virus and RaceJoe Biden has taken a commanding lead over President Donald Trump in the 2020 race, building a wide advantage among women and nonwhite voters and making deep inroads with some traditionally Republican-leaning groups that have shifted away from Trump following his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new national poll of registered voters by The New York Times and Siena College. Biden is currently ahead of Trump by 14 percentage points, garnering 50% of the vote compared with 36% for Trump. That is among the most dismal showings of Trump’s presidency, and a sign that he is the clear underdog right now in his fight for a second term. Trump has been an unpopular...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump attacks Biden and 'radical left' at rally

Trump attacks Biden and 'radical left' at rally 01:22

 Donald Trump has attacked election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona, saying liberal Democrats "hate" American values and history. Mr Trump also again used the racist term 'kung flu' at the rally to describe Covid-19.

