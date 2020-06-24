Biden Takes Dominant Lead as Voters Reject Trump on Virus and Race Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Joe Biden has taken a commanding lead over President Donald Trump in the 2020 race, building a wide advantage among women and nonwhite voters and making deep inroads with some traditionally Republican -leaning groups that have shifted away from Trump following his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new national poll of registered voters by The New York Times and Siena College . Biden is currently ahead of Trump by 14 percentage points, garnering 50% of the vote compared with 36% for Trump. That is among the most dismal showings of Trump's presidency, and a sign that he is the clear underdog right now in his fight for a second term. Trump has been an unpopular...


