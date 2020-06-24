Global  

Trump-Comey Mini-Series Will Air Before Election Day

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
The series director criticized ViacomCBS’s announcement that it would broadcast “The Comey Rule” in late November. On Wednesday, the air date was moved to September.
