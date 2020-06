Sanjay Kumar to be new Chief Secretary, Mehta heads to CMO Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Outgoing CS to be principal advisor to Chief Minister 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Sahil Lad RT @ANI: Sanjay Kumar to be the new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. He will take charge in July. Current Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to reti… 45 seconds ago Shahenshah RT @smitadeshmukh: So Sanjay Kumar is appointed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra He will resume office on 1st July. However, the out-going CS A… 7 minutes ago Mihir Abhay Bedekar Maharashtra Govt appoints Sanjay Kumar as Chief Secretary. Had hopes that Sitaram Kunte or Praveen Pardeshi would h… https://t.co/JNcMCdV6rC 12 minutes ago Anjaya Anparthi Nagpur: Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary (home & housing), will assume charge as state's chief secretary fr… https://t.co/AwlUR10E7A 14 minutes ago Hindustan Times Sanjay Kumar appointed new chief secretary; Ajoy Mehta named principal advisor to CM https://t.co/nwxJf8huWU 14 minutes ago Akshay Kshirsagar RT @ss_suryawanshi: Maharashtra housing secretary Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as state chief secretary today. Ajoy Mehta finally gets r… 17 minutes ago Prithviraj Maske Maharashtra Govt appointed Sanjay Kumar who is an IAS of 1984 batch as next chief secretary. He will succeed Ajoy M… https://t.co/9OOrQPFcAA 21 minutes ago TIME_Traveller IAS officer Sanjay Kumar to be Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. Ajoy Mehta to be Principal Advisor to Chief Minister post-retirement. 40 minutes ago