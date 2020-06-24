Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bayer Settles Roundup Cancer Lawsuits for Up to $10.9 Billion

WorldNews Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Bayer Settles Roundup Cancer Lawsuits for Up to $10.9 BillionBayer AG agreed to settle U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely-used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer, for as much as $10.9 billion after more than a year...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Bayer Agrees to Settle Roundup Cancer Lawsuits [Video]

Bayer Agrees to Settle Roundup Cancer Lawsuits

Pharmaceutical giant Bayer said it has verbally agreed to pay 125,000 settled lawsuits stemming from its Roundup weed killer.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Bayer Settles Bulk of Roundup Cancer Lawsuits for Up to $10.9 Billion

 Bayer AG agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely-used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer after more...
Newsmax

Bayer to pay $10 billion to settle Roundup cancer lawsuits

 US plaintiffs are pursuing the German giant over claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer. Talks have been ongoing for more than a year.
Deutsche Welle

Roundup maker Bayer to pay $US10 billion to settle cancer lawsuits

 Bayer, the world's largest seed and pesticide maker, has agreed to pay more than $US10 billion to settle tens of thousands of claims in the US that its popular...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this