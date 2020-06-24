|
Bayer Settles Roundup Cancer Lawsuits for Up to $10.9 Billion
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Bayer AG agreed to settle U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely-used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer, for as much as $10.9 billion after more than a year...
