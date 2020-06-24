3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor on Wednesday announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. Prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the […]
CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder. The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three..
Murder charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of fatally shooting four people at a Chicago restaurant in 2017, with prosecutors citing unreliable eyewitness accounts in their request..
Charges are now being filed against two Atlanta officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death. Fired Atlanta officer Garret Rolfe is now facing felony murder charges, while the other officer is charged..
