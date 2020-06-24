Global  

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor on Wednesday announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. Prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the […]
