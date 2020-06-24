With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand the Obama-era health law, even as Trump’s administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike down “Obamacare.” Pelosi announced an upcoming floor vote on her measure, setting up a […]
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday revelations in a book by a former top White House aide shows President Donald Trump is unfit and unprepared to be president and Democrats will continue..
The next stimulus package could include a 4 thousand dollar credit for you and your family to take a vacation. That's because President Trump wants to help kick start the hospitality industry in places..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22Published