With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand the Obama-era health law, even as Trump’s administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike down “Obamacare.” Pelosi announced an upcoming floor vote on her measure, setting up a […]
