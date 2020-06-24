|
Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is on the verge of ending its 30-year league title drought after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday with an attacking display that exemplified a dominant campaign. Jürgen Klopp’s side can even clinch the Premier League title on Thursday without playing if Manchester City fails to […]
