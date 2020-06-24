Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is on the verge of ending its 30-year league title drought after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday with an attacking display that exemplified a dominant campaign. Jürgen Klopp’s side can even clinch the Premier League title on Thursday without playing if Manchester City fails to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Klopp reveals Liverpool duo Salah and Robertson in contention to face Palace

Klopp reveals Liverpool duo Salah and Robertson in contention to face Palace 00:49

 Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Egypt international was an unused substitute for Sunday’s goalless Merseyside derby draw, having missed the team’s warm-up game the previous week. Left-back Andy Robertson is...

Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield. Here are all the key statistics behind the game ahead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Being 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says Klopp [Video]

Being 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says he is amazed that they are 20 points ahead of a strong Manchester City squad but that he is not focused on whether Pep Guardiola's side can catch up in the Premier..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:04Published
Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool would be denied Premier League title [Video]

Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool would be denied Premier League title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits there was a moment when he feared the club would be denied the chance to win their first league title in 30 years because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0

Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0 Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0
FOX Sports

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Follow it LIVE on TEAMtalk

 Follow all the action via the TEAMtalk Live Centre as Liverpool look to take one step closer to the title when they host Crystal Palace. The post Liverpool v...
Team Talk

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE tonight: Confirmed Premier League team news plus kick-off time, live stream and TV channel

 Liverpool can take another step closer towards the Premier League title when they take on Crystal Palace tonight. The Reds’ march towards a first league crown...
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentBBC SportWales Online

Tweets about this