Democratic Convention Moves to Smaller Venue, as Delegates Are Urged to Stay Away

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
The Democratic National Committee is changing its plans for the August event, at which Joe Biden will accept the presidential nomination, because of coronavirus concerns.
Joe Biden Reaches Threshold To Formally Clinch Democratic Nomination [Video]

Joe Biden Reaches Threshold To Formally Clinch Democratic Nomination

Associated Press Joe Biden has officially reached the majority threshold of pledged delegates to secure the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. Biden has reached the majority..

Delegates skeptical about in-person DNC convention [Video]

Delegates skeptical about in-person DNC convention

With less than three months until the DNC is supposed to begin in Milwaukee, democratic delegations across the country are reaching out to their participants this week to find out whether they feel..

