Related videos from verified sources Chicago School Board Votes Against Removing Chicago Police Officers



The 4-3 vote came after hundreds of people protested in opposition to having police officers in Chicago Public Schools. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:37 Published 47 minutes ago COPA Recommends Firing 3 Chicago Police Officers



The city's police watchdog agency has recommended the Chicago Police Department fire three officers, accusing them of using excessive force, and lying about it, in two separate incidents. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:20 Published 7 hours ago Chicago Board Of Education To Vote On $33 Million Contract For Police Officers At CPS



The fight to remove Chicago police officers from Chicago Public Schools is in the hands of the Chicago Board of Education, which is meeting Wednesday to vote on a motion to terminate the district's $33.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:40 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this