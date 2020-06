Related news from verified sources Segway to stop making its original personal transporter Segway, the company that claimed its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionise the way people get around, is ending production of its namesake...

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago



Segue to stop making its original personal transporter Segway, which boldly claimed its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionize the way people get around, is ending production of its namesake...

SeattlePI.com 2 days ago



Segway, popular with police but not the public, hits brakes Segway, which boldly claimed its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionize the way people get around, is ending production of its namesake...

SeattlePI.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this