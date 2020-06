Chinmaya malik RT @otvnews: Income tax return filing date EXTENDED The time for filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for 2018-19 exte… 4 minutes ago

ALOK GAUR RT @ANI: The time for filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for 2018-19 extended to 31st July, and due date for income t… 7 minutes ago

Neeraja RT @dna: Due date for income tax return extended to November 30: Here are other relaxation for taxpayers #incometaxreturn #incometax htt… 15 minutes ago

DNA Due date for income tax return extended to November 30: Here are other relaxation for taxpayers #incometaxreturn… https://t.co/u7lUOlxJ2J 29 minutes ago

Mihir Mistry RT @DeshGujarat: Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31. The due date for filing ITR for FY 2019-… 51 minutes ago

KS RT @GSTsite: The time for filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for 2018-19 extended to 31st July, and due date for inco… 1 hour ago