Liverpool move closer to title

WorldNews Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Liverpool move closer to titleLONDON: Liverpool moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield last night that moved them within two points of securing the championship. Juergen Klopp’s side could be crowned champions on Thursday if second-placed Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea. Should Pep Guardiola’s side win at...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title 01:13

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years. Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane completed a rout against the visitors in one of their best...

Klopp: We played like Anfield was full [Video]

Klopp: We played like Anfield was full

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised the way his side continued to press and attack even when the game was won after his side edged closer toward the Premier League title after a 4-0 against Crystal..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:59Published
Lampard: Liverpool title hopes no odds to us [Video]

Lampard: Liverpool title hopes no odds to us

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the possibility of helping Liverpool win the Premier League title will make no difference to his side when they face Manchester City on Thursday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:22Published
Being 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says Klopp [Video]

Being 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says he is amazed that they are 20 points ahead of a strong Manchester City squad but that he is not focused on whether Pep Guardiola's side can catch up in the Premier..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:04Published

Salah sensational as rampant Liverpool edge closer to EPL title

 Liverpool moved one step closer to their first top-flight English league title in 30 years after trouncing Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield.
Sydney Morning Herald

Premier League and sports news LIVE: Newcastle takeover done this week, ‘world class’ hailed as Liverpool edge closer to title, De Gea concerns for Man United

 All the latest sports news, gossip and expert opinion with the Premier League and Championship now back in full swing…
talkSPORT

Liverpool refind their swagger to move within one win of Premier League title

 Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace: The Reds cruised to victory at Anfield to edge ever closer to being crowned champions
Independent


