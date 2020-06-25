'Troubled and outraged': Tucson police chief offers resignation after video released of man who died in custody



Related videos from verified sources Press conference on TPD in-custody death



Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus has offered to resign and 3 of his officers have stepped down following the death of a man in their custody last April. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 58:26 Published 5 hours ago Man Seen Pointing Laser At Police Helicopter



Police are searching for a man seen on video pointing a laser at an NYPD helicopter in Lower Manhattan. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:20 Published 16 hours ago Police search property for body of murdered businessman Jesse Richards,



Police are searching a property in a picturesque village for the body of a murdered businessman who disappeared over a decade ago. Dad-of-three Jesse Richards, 40, was killed in a "merciless and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Tucson Police in Turmoil After Death of Latino Man in Custody The police chief of Tucson, Ariz., offered to step down after the release of a video depicting the death of a handcuffed man. Three officers involved have...

NYTimes.com 11 minutes ago





Tweets about this