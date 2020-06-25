Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Troubled and outraged': Tucson police chief offers resignation after video released of man who died in custody

USATODAY.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Three Tucson police officers earlier resigned following the investigation of the death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez, according to police officials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published
News video: Tucson Police Chief, Mayor to hold press conference after suspect dies in police custody

Tucson Police Chief, Mayor to hold press conference after suspect dies in police custody 00:58

 Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday regarding an in-custody death that occurred during an arrest Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Related videos from verified sources

Press conference on TPD in-custody death [Video]

Press conference on TPD in-custody death

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus has offered to resign and 3 of his officers have stepped down following the death of a man in their custody last April.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 58:26Published
Man Seen Pointing Laser At Police Helicopter [Video]

Man Seen Pointing Laser At Police Helicopter

Police are searching for a man seen on video pointing a laser at an NYPD helicopter in Lower Manhattan.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published
Police search property for body of murdered businessman Jesse Richards, [Video]

Police search property for body of murdered businessman Jesse Richards,

Police are searching a property in a picturesque village for the body of a murdered businessman who disappeared over a decade ago. Dad-of-three Jesse Richards, 40, was killed in a "merciless and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Tucson Police in Turmoil After Death of Latino Man in Custody

 The police chief of Tucson, Ariz., offered to step down after the release of a video depicting the death of a handcuffed man. Three officers involved have...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this