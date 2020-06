All Blacks, Kangaroos discuss union, league hybrid match Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Rugby has confirmed it is in talks over a hybrid match between the All Blacks and Australia’s national rugby league team, the Kangaroos. Chief executive Mark Robinson told reporters in New Zealand on Thursday that it has “had the option put to us” of playing a 14-a-side match […] 👓 View full article

