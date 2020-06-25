Global  

Vote to extend Putin’s rule faces little protest in Russia

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — They’ve offered prizes ranging from gift certificates to cars and apartments. They’ve put up billboards and enlisted celebrities to urge a “yes” vote. They’ve encouraged state-run businesses like hospitals and schools to pressure employees to register at the polls. Russian authorities seem to be pulling out all the stops to get people […]
