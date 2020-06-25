

Tweets about this Jillian 🕷️ #IStandWithJoanne RT @AnnaCCampaigns: #Coronavirus: Warning over #COVID-19 antibody tests given to NHS and care workers https://t.co/gwTuceKlXX what people h… 1 minute ago Terence Turvey Coronavirus: Warning over COVID-19 antibody tests given to NHS and care workers https://t.co/RtPFFLWdAS https://t.co/ywQn689rYv 2 minutes ago Eva Silver BBC News - Coronavirus: Warning over antibody tests and Royal Mail to cut jobs https://t.co/mjEOtdp4zk 3 minutes ago Ross Lawrence Warning over coronavirus antibody tests given to NHS and care workers https://t.co/fghWIKq7AP 5 minutes ago LizDavies #IndyWales Coronavirus: Warning over COVID-19 antibody tests given to NHS and care workers https://t.co/sDkoyRgYY5 7 minutes ago Andym Coronavirus: Warning over COVID-19 antibody tests given to NHS and care workers https://t.co/F0i3dQaZ8j https://t.co/UjB4XGNXtv 8 minutes ago Yvette Greenway-Mansfield #Coronavirus: Warning over #COVID-19 antibody tests given to NHS and care workers https://t.co/gwTuceKlXX what peop… https://t.co/pcULt3DdcN 11 minutes ago World News Coronavirus: Warning over antibody tests and Royal Mail to cut jobs https://t.co/DA9BdjVTFR https://t.co/C24xw6uCOW 11 minutes ago