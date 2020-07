Related videos from verified sources NEET , JEE Main 2020: एचआरडी मंत्रालय ने नीट और जेईई परीक्षा क



NEET , JEE Main 2020: एचआरडी मंत्रालय ने नीट और जेईई परीक्षा को लेकर बनाई समिति, कल तक.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago HRD Minister wishes students good luck after announcement of pending CBSE exams



Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on CBSE examinations date announcement said that there are certain centers in Delhi where only high school examinations will take place. He.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published on May 18, 2020 CBSE to conduct 10th, 12th board exams from 1st July to 15th July: Govt



The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining Class 10 exams (for students of violence-hit North-East Delhi ) and Class 12 board examination between July 1 and July 15. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48 Published on May 8, 2020

Tweets about this