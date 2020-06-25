Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UP Board 2020 Class 10, 12 results to be declared on June 27 at 12:30 PM

DNA Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020: The results are likely to be declared on June 27, 2020, at 12:30 pm.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: CBSE cancels remaining board exams for classes 10th & 12th, results this month | Oneindia News

CBSE cancels remaining board exams for classes 10th & 12th, results this month | Oneindia News 01:04

 CBSE has decided to cancel classes 10 & 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held in July in the backdrop of surging covid-19 cases. Class 12 students will be evaluated on their performance in the last 3 school exams and results will be declared in June. There is an option, however, to improve...

Related videos from verified sources

Daily Dividend Report: UNH,SUI,AGI,VMI,TCBK [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: UNH,SUI,AGI,VMI,TCBK

Theb UnitedHealth Group Board of Directors at its regular quarterly meeting authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid June 30, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record as..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:52Published
Daily Dividend Report: LOW,LYB,LAMR,OMC,WSM [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: LOW,LYB,LAMR,OMC,WSM

The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty-five cents per share, payable August 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 22, 2020. LyondellBasell,..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:25Published
Bihar Board Class 10th Results: Here's what top 10 rank holders have to say [Video]

Bihar Board Class 10th Results: Here's what top 10 rank holders have to say

Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2020 were declared on May 26. This year, pass percentage of Class 10th exam is 80.59% as against 80.73% last year. Around 14.9 lakh students appeared for the exam..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

UP Board Intermediate Exam Results 2020: Class 12th UP Board results to be declared on June 27, check upmsp.edu.in

 When the results are available, follow these steps to check UP Board class 12th results:
DNA

UP Board Intermediate Exam Results 2020: Class 10 exam results to be declared online on June 27th; here's how to check

 According to media reports, the result will be announced at around 12.30 pm.
DNA

UP Board 2020 Class 10, 12 results to be declared on June 27, here's how to check

 While the exact time of the result announcement is not available, students are advised to check these websites for updates on June 27.
DNA


Tweets about this