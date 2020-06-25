UP Board 2020 Class 10, 12 results to be declared on June 27 at 12:30 PM

Video credit: Oneindia - Published 47 minutes ago CBSE cancels remaining board exams for classes 10th & 12th, results this month | Oneindia News 01:04 CBSE has decided to cancel classes 10 & 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held in July in the backdrop of surging covid-19 cases. Class 12 students will be evaluated on their performance in the last 3 school exams and results will be declared in June. There is an option, however, to improve...