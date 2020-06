Kenney speechwriter called residential schools a 'bogus genocide story' Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's speechwriter once wrote an article dismissing the "bogus genocide story" of Canada's residential school system and said Indigenous youth could be "ripe recruits" for violent insurgencies. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this