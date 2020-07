Related videos from verified sources Munster: Still improvements to make



Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster feels Storm need better execution and need to improve their shape but was happy with their win over South Sydney Rabbitohs. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:04 Published on June 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources NRL 2020 LIVE updates: Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters It's the match of the round on a Thursday night. Can Cameron Smith's Storm stop the red hot Roosters?

The Age 3 hours ago



Storm snap Roosters' five-match winning streak in golden-point classic The Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm went to golden point - again - and it was a Cameron Smith penalty goal that proved the difference.

Sydney Morning Herald 8 minutes ago Also reported by • The Age



Tweets about this