'Gone with the Wind' returns to HBO Max with commentary on brutality of slavery

KCCI News 'Gone with the Wind' returns to HBO Max ... with a disclaimer https://t.co/s9jFf1ucrV 44 seconds ago WMUR TV 'Gone with the Wind' returns to HBO Max ... with a disclaimer https://t.co/1Y1p5ZhFpl 45 seconds ago MyNBC5 'Gone with the Wind' returns to HBO Max ... with a disclaimer https://t.co/5UHmO5j6c9 45 seconds ago kcranews 'Gone with the Wind' returns to HBO Max ... with a disclaimer https://t.co/038V82YovE 46 seconds ago WIS News 10 An introduction denounces the misrepresentations while examining the historical context. https://t.co/MxLjOdmiZ6 54 seconds ago WHSVnews An introduction denounces the misrepresentations while examining the historical context: https://t.co/6JrX4zcbGE 2 minutes ago Aimée "one of most enduringly popular films of all time," as she points out that when adjusted for inflation it has the l… https://t.co/7ND0uxLJDH 2 minutes ago Aimée RT @CNN: HBO pulled the film classic "Gone with the Wind" from its new streaming service two weeks ago amid national protests against racis… 2 minutes ago