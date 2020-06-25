Global  

New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities are launching a massive coronavirus survey taking down health details from New Delhi’s entire population of 29 million, and testing everyone with symptoms by July 6. The new plan was announced Wednesday after the sprawling capital became the worst-hit city by the pandemic in India with 70,390 cases, exceeding […]
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Yorkers Return To Mass Transit As City Reopens

New Yorkers Return To Mass Transit As City Reopens 00:23

 As New Yorkers return to work, more people are starting to use mass transit.

