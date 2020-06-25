Global  

Jack Ma replaced as China's richest by Tencent's Pony Ma

Thursday, 25 June 2020
Jack Ma replaced as China's richest by Tencent's Pony MaNEW DELHI: Holdings Ltd’s $40 billion surge this week and the recent ascent of Pinduoduo Inc have reshuffled the ranking of China’s richest people. The country’s largest game developer has surpassed as Asia’s most-valuable company, with its shares rising above HK$500 in intraday trading Wednesday for the first time. Pinduoduo, a Groupon-like shopping app also known as PDD, has more than doubled this year. The rallies have propelled the wealth of their founders, with an added...
