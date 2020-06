Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

MADRID (AP) — About to make history as the youngest player in the Spanish league, 15-year-old Luka Romero’s heart was racing. “Going at 3,000 kph,” said Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno, who touched Romero’s chest. Dubbed by local media as the “new Messi” and the “Mexican Messi,” Romero was about to make his professional debut and […]