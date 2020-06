Tweets about this Brisbane Times 'The man who saved Australia' steps back into anonymity – which is how he prefers it https://t.co/YpIHTG7BQC 1 hour ago John McDonald @Dana_Adele @seanparnell Oh but isn't he meant to be the hero leading us to freedom & salvation. Oh no he is actual… https://t.co/5ffh7a3fgR 1 hour ago Tim Richards Good work against the virus so far, well done. | 'How did you get out of the TV?' CMO Brendan Murphy leaving role a… https://t.co/0axPAF292m 2 hours ago marianne leitch We are so fortunate to have such a strong public health system in Australia, run by people who know what they are d… https://t.co/higOSgvz4K 3 hours ago Dr Hilary Joyce FRANZCOG RT @Politics_SMHAGE: Brendan Murphy never imagined when he became Australia's chief medical officer four years ago he would become so recog… 3 hours ago Kerrie Yaxley RT @srpeatling: It’s Brendan Murphy’s last day as Chief Medical Officer. He tells ⁦@Dana_Adele⁩ he had to buy a disguise (aka sunnies and a… 3 hours ago Federal Politics Brendan Murphy never imagined when he became Australia's chief medical officer four years ago he would become so re… https://t.co/pBFzk9Apb6 3 hours ago Cass RT @smh: 'How did you get out of the TV?' Brendan Murphy on his brush with fame | @Dana_Adele https://t.co/qUmEwZRTPf 4 hours ago