New movies: Between ‘Miss Juneteenth’ and ‘Irresistible,’ only one is a winner
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () In my new-movie watching this week: one bright light, and one big disappointment. Let’s start with brightness: Channing Godfrey Peoples’ moving debut feature, “Miss Juneteenth” (screening on various VOD platforms, including Comcast and Amazon), pulls you into its quiet world; it feels so natural that you find yourself imagining the characters living their lives, long […]
Soul movie Release date: In Theaters November 20, 2020
Plot synopsis: What is it that makes you...YOU? This November, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play...
Occurred on June 25, 2020 / Brooklyn, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "My son is a 3 year old who has a best friend who is also 3 years old. They were in daycare together for the 2 years and his mom..