Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ita Buttrose lashes government over handling of ABC funding cuts

Brisbane Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Ita Buttrose lashes government over handling of ABC funding cutsA war of words has broken out between ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

AnnieatEureka

Annie RT @gpaddymanning: So Paul Fletcher is lying -> Ita Buttrose lashes government over handling of ABC funding cuts https://t.co/P4LB0XfHaq vi… 1 hour ago

AnnieatEureka

Annie RT @BelindaJones68: Ita breaks her silence .......... by writing a strongly-worded letter to Minister Fletcher (who hasn't bothered to rep… 1 hour ago

jurylady5

gail simmons RT @smh: ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose has lashed out at Communications Minister Paul Fletcher over the government's handling of its budget c… 2 hours ago

e1xWCHsjZcDr2tG

ゆうくん RT @alphacentauriii: Ita Buttrose lashes government over handling of ABC funding cuts #RefundTheABC https://t.co/dz6qmUOEUT 3 hours ago

alphacentauriii

alpнacenтaυrι😷 Ita Buttrose lashes government over handling of ABC funding cuts #RefundTheABC https://t.co/dz6qmUOEUT 4 hours ago

annetteharidan

annetteharidan RT @JennaPrice: This is more like it. https://t.co/IvqA21LoJ4 5 hours ago