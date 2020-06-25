Ita Buttrose lashes government over handling of ABC funding cuts Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A war of words has broken out between ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher. A war of words has broken out between ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Annie RT @gpaddymanning: So Paul Fletcher is lying -> Ita Buttrose lashes government over handling of ABC funding cuts https://t.co/P4LB0XfHaq vi… 1 hour ago Annie RT @BelindaJones68: Ita breaks her silence .......... by writing a strongly-worded letter to Minister Fletcher (who hasn't bothered to rep… 1 hour ago gail simmons RT @smh: ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose has lashed out at Communications Minister Paul Fletcher over the government's handling of its budget c… 2 hours ago ゆうくん RT @alphacentauriii: Ita Buttrose lashes government over handling of ABC funding cuts #RefundTheABC https://t.co/dz6qmUOEUT 3 hours ago alpнacenтaυrι😷 Ita Buttrose lashes government over handling of ABC funding cuts #RefundTheABC https://t.co/dz6qmUOEUT 4 hours ago annetteharidan RT @JennaPrice: This is more like it. https://t.co/IvqA21LoJ4 5 hours ago