Hamas to Israel: 'Annexation is a declaration of war' Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The armed wing of Hamas warned on Thursday that Israel 's plan to extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank would be considered a "declaration of war" on the Palestinians , and said Israel would regret its move. Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Hamas military wing, Izzadin al-Qassam, said in a statement the Israeli plan was the "biggest theft of Palestinian land in decades." He said the "project of the resistance was to remove the occupation from all the lands of historic Palestine ."


